Mary Belk: ‘The best things in life aren’t things’

Now about those Christmas gifts. All those bright, pretty baubles blowing your budget. Strolling through the neighborhood of my long ago Christmases, I try to recall my favorite presents. And I’m surprised to find that I can barely remember any specific presents at all.

My family strung fat red, blue and green lights on a tall cedar tree every year, and there were plenty of presents stuffed around it. On Christmas Eve, we could pick one gift to open. Then Christmas morning we had our Santa Claus stash and the rest of the loot under the tree.

Considering the fact that I got dozens of gifts every year, it doesn’t seem nice of me to have forgotten most of them. I seem to recollect getting a Tiny Tears doll and a cap gun several years in a row. But all of those memories run together.

I’m glad to report that my lack of graphic gift recall doesn’t mean that I’m losing my memory. Turns out, it’s other things I remember about Christmas.

I have a clear picture of my family’s Christmas ritual.

It all began the day school let out for a two-week vacation. We piled in the Ford and went hunting for the biggest tree we could find. After we got it home, Daddy nailed it to a homemade wooden stand. We wound strands of bulbs through the sweet smelling limbs, carefully hung bright balls, and fitfully tossed silver icicles on the branches. Finally, Daddy placed the light-up Santa on the tip-top, and we “oohed and aahed” and agreed it was the best tree ever.

On Christmas morning, after weeks of studying the Sears Wish Book feverishly, before checking out my presents, I rushed to see if Santa had eaten the slab of orange-date-nut cake and drunk the 6-ounce bottle of coke I’d left him on the hearth. Finding the empty plate and bottle never ceased to delight and amaze me.

Back then there was a clear-cut division of labor. While Daddy was in charge of the tree, Mama was responsible for all the holiday cooking and buying presents for the five children. The Christmas I was 3 years old, Mama was sick. So, Daddy struggled to shop for toys and buy cakes from the A&P. They tell me that I strongly suggested it was time to get a new Mama.

Years later when I became a mother, the emphasis on gifts switched from what I wanted to what my daughters would get. I began making long lists and carefully trying to buy the perfect present. I dreaded the thought of having an unhappy child on Christmas morning. But they tell me they were never disappointed.

It always does me good to ponder Christmas Past. When Mama was a little girl in the early 1900s, her family with 12 children was too poor to give any presents at all. But they still thought Christmas Day was best day of the year. It just goes to show, the best things in life aren’t things.