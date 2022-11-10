Mary Belk: ‘The fruits have been rewarding’

“Did you write it for money or for fame?” my nephew asked me when my book, “Second Cup,” was published. And, I laughed.

It all started in a crowded corner of my bedroom in a small redbrick house. There were no big rooms in that house, so in order for me to write, I wrestled a heavy Remington upright typewriter across the double bed and onto the bedside table. And every time I wanted to write, I’d crawl back across on my hands and knees and perch on a narrow folding chair pecking out short stories.

I was lucky the first thing I sent out for publication was bought. I sold all rights to that children’s story for $25. That wasn’t bad back then, especially since it took me about 20 minutes to complete the story.

I had some success freelancing more stories along with a few non-fiction pieces. But after that first sale, I had my share of rejection slips. Most of them were form letters, along with a few encouraging handwritten notes. I sold a bit of fiction to slick magazines and more children’s stories. And I won several short story contests.

Daddy bought me an IBM Selectric typewriter that was twice as big and four times heavier than the Remington. I felt like I’d switched from a Yugo to a Mercedes. I still miss that machine, but it got to be hard to find ink cartridges and even harder to correct mistakes. Making one error meant retyping the whole piece. And usually there’d be a typo in the re-do. Magazines asked for the number of words, which meant tediously counting every one.

Soon after I discovered word processing on a Tandy 1000 computer, I decided to try writing a weekly newspaper column. Luck was on my side again. Stan Voit, the editor of the Auburn Bulletin, agreed to take me on, and for 11 years I dropped a hard-copy of the column, “Second Cup,” into the slot on the front door of the Bulletin office. When that paper closed its presses, “Second Cup” was picked up by the Opelika-Auburn News.

For 29 years, I’ve never missed a week or a deadline. And, while I cranked out the weekly 500 words, lots of folks who followed my work encouraged me to put the columns in a book.

So when Solomon & George Publishing Company, a non-profit literary press, offered to turn a collection of my columns into the book “Second Cup,” I happily agreed. Two years later, “A Cup to Go” came out.

The fruits have been rewarding. I’ve heard from readers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Seattle and Indiana. Others from Florida, Illinois and New York. Even England, Turkey and Greece. They all tell me that my growing up years in a small college town in Alabama bring back their own fond childhood memories.

And, I’m delighted that in a small way, by churning out words, I’ve had the privilege, as William Faulkner said, “to lift people’s hearts.”