I catch a glance of my hair in the mirror and notice salt is winning the race with pepper. My day-in and day-out schedule makes me feel like Calamity Jane riding shotgun on a runaway stagecoach with a pack of Apaches close behind. So, I’ve given up pondering the past, but it comes uninvited at unexpected times, floating into my consciousness at odd moments.

When I’m longing for an adventure, I picture a young Margaret Mead sailing for Samoa or Jane Goodall leaning against a Tanzanian tree studying chimpanzee families. But a rainy summer afternoon or a cold winter evening sitting by a fireplace fire provides me with adventures on the wings of memory.

If I tried to conjure up the best moments of my life, I’d be struck dumb. All it takes is enjoying a rerun of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” or “Singing in the Rain.” And, bumping into a banged-up, battered box at the back of my closet, finding old photographs and a worn matchbook cover from Brennan’s in New Orleans can give me a jolt from the past.

More often one of my five senses kicks in without warning calling up a pleasant moment, and I remember where I was and what I was doing, looking at, or holding.

Helen Keller became blind, deaf, and mute as a little girl. Her remaining senses were so hardy that she rejoiced in tastes, textures and scents, and constantly encouraged others to do the same.

“Use your eyes as if tomorrow you would be stricken blind…Hear the music of voices, the song of the bird, the mighty strains of an orchestra, as if you would be stricken deaf tomorrow. Touch each object as if tomorrow your tactile sense would fail. Smell the perfume of flowers, taste with relish each morsel, as if tomorrow you could never smell and taste again. Make the most of every sense; glory in all the facets of pleasure and beauty which the world reveals to you.”

The senses hold memory. Sound. Smell. Sight. Touch. Taste. Listening to Troy Public Radio, I hear a few bars of “Stars and Stripes Forever.” Suddenly, I’m marching down Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, my short legs straining to keep up, my arm stretching toward sixth position on the slide trombone.

I open Mama’s old “Miracle” bath powder box I find hidden away in the linen closet. One whiff and I see her propped up in bed with a favorite Elizabeth Cadell novel. A bite of juicy mango and I’m eating breakfast at Casa de Chocolate in Sao Paulo. If I spot a toy zebra, I’m bumping along in a Land Rover at Kariega Game Reserve in South Africa. The rough touch of canvas opens a gift of remembering tent camping in the Grand Tetons.

How we remember, what we remember, and why we remember form our own personal maps. Most of us use our five senses every day. It’s common sense we need to work on.