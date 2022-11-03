Mary Belk: ‘The whole idea of cleanliness has changed’

To bathe or not to bathe…ridiculous question? Maybe not.

The whole idea of cleanliness has changed with some unusual twists and turns. The Romans were zealous about bathing, but the Black Death in 14th century Europe altered that passion.

After the death of 25 million in France, the belief that hot baths left people susceptible to illness held firm in Europe for the next 200 years. Bad things entered through pores, they thought, so it was better to keep them clogged.

England’s first Queen Elizabeth made it clear that she opposed the practice of a yearly bath. She shocked the British with her confession, “I take a bath once a month whether I need it or not.” But when her brother James took the throne, he had other ideas — he washed only his fingers.

I’m sorry to report that the early Americans were grimy Europeans, and the Native Americans began the thankless, tedious task of teaching them how to become civilized. The newcomers who were accustomed to seeing people being burned at the stake, drawn and quartered, or beheaded, were appalled at the natives’ habit of taking a daily bath.

When they did bathe, it was a family affair. They’d fill a big tub with clean water for the man of the house. When he got out, the sons each had a turn, then the mother and daughters, in order of age. Last came the baby, and by that time the water was so dirty you could lose someone in it. Hence the saying, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.”

Some of our wedding customs stem from the yearly bathing ritual. Most folks bathed in May because the snow had melted and it was warm. But the bride and groom had to wait for the itinerant preacher to get there, and that was usually sometime in June. By then, body odors were back, so the bride carried a bouquet of posies to cover the smell.

During the last years of the Civil War, medics found that cleanliness could actually prevent disease. Seems the Confederate army ran out of most everything, including thread to suture wounds. Rebel doctors figured they could substitute hair from horsetail if they boiled it to make it more pliable. Turned out, the gashes stitched with sterilized horsetail healed much better than those sewn with unwashed thread.

Once Americans learned about hygiene, there was no turning back. But the evolution of cleanliness was slow. Mum claims they made the first deodorant in 1885, but most folks didn’t use it till the late 1950s.

In her book “The Dirt on Clean,” Katherine Ashenburg says that today Americans are obsessed with cleanliness. Ashenburg claims we bathe too much, with soaps that have too many antibacterial properties, and shampoos so strong that the old idea of needing to soap your hair twice is outdated.

I’m no dermatologist, but this one thing I know — a body without a bath would not smell as sweet.