Mary Belk: ‘There’s an art to piddling’

“What have you been up to?” I asked a friend standing in the Kroger checkout line.

“Oh, just piddling,” he said.

And I laughed, because I hadn’t heard that word since Daddy died.

Daddy’s rock work was strictly a hobby, but he was a hard worker, building well-crafted, useful structures over the years. He never wasted time lollygagging, and for him, lounging was rare.

The only times I remember him lazing around were the nights he treated my sister Jane and me to a drive-in movie. He’d doze off as soon as the credits started rolling and snore softly until Roy Rogers started warbling, “Happy Trails to You.” Once in a while after supper, I’d catch him sorting rocks or stacking planks of wood. “Can I help you, Daddy?” I’d ask, and he’d say, “I’m just piddling.”

These days, we’re more likely to say “fooling around or puttering.” For interior designer Alexandra Stoddard, “Puttering is really a time to be alone, to dream and get in touch with yourself.” I think that’s what Daddy’s piddling might have been, an attempt to get away by himself for some peace and quiet.

As much as I enjoy being with people, I like a lot of alone time. My solitary minutes might be piddling, but I don’t use that time for straightening, polishing silver or arranging flowers.

It includes doing things that aren’t on my daily to-do list, but I don’t think of it as wasted time. My version of piddling has categories that correspond to my own creature comforts.

Sometimes I loaf on the loveseat reading for pure pleasure. It could be a new Fannie Flagg or Anne Tyler novel, or a British cozy mystery.

I dawdle to Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial by Jury” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” Other days, I’ll pick Mississippi John Hurt, Simon and Garfunkel, the Canadian Brass or “Chicago’s Greatest Hits.”

I laze over comfort food with a leisurely lunch, my usual peanut butter and banana sandwich, while I watch a stress-free black and white movie on MeTV.

I can spend hours piddling through old photographs and letters. “Ladies Home Companion” and “Family Circle,” magazines from the 1950s and ‘60s, require stretches of idling, too.

Some of my best ideas show up while I’m spending time with my horse. And even though some would consider it work, horse grooming is my favorite kind of dawdling. The rhythm of the currycomb slowly going in circles, then sweeping off the loose hair with a body brush wipes away any worries I might have conjured up.

And of course, my piddling requires the proper clothing. In cold weather, I pile on sweat suits and flannel shirts, layers of warm, loose fitting attire. When the heat sets in, I change to a T-shirt and baggy gym-shorts.

There’s an art to piddling, and I plan to spend more time perfecting it.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.