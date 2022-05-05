Mary Belk: There wasn't a soul she knew who didn’t like her

When Mama died, she was 97 years old, and her mind had stayed sharper than an out-of-tune saxophone.

These days, it seems I think about her more often all the time.

When my daughter Emily wins a bunch of gold medals at a Special Olympics competition, there’s an instant when I think, “I can’t wait to tell Mama!” And in the morning when my coffee begins to cool, I remember asking Mama, “Do you want another cup?” And she’d say, “No Honey, but I would like one more hot swallow.” Back then, I thought that was kind of funny. Now, I find myself wanting another hot swallow, too.

Mama belonged to a breed of women that seems to be disappearing. We call them “ladies.” And, I don’t see many of them anymore.

Most folks use the word “lady” as if it were a synonym for “woman,” the same way they confuse “man” and “gentleman.” You’ve probably heard reporters that say, “The gentleman who cut up the 6-year-old and put her body parts in his freezer;” or, “The lady who buried her baby alive.” And sometimes an emcee will address a screaming, drunken, out-of-control crowd as “ladies and gentlemen.”

Mama was a real lady, like lots of mothers were back then. She was one of those women who spoke softly and never used language that was the least bit crude.

She had a way of talking that was chock-full of Southern sayings. “Precious little time,” and “A gracious plenty.” When I’d tell her something that sounded farfetched or outlandish, she’d say, “You don’t mean it.” I wasn’t allowed to say someone lied, and “fib” could only be used in extreme circumstances. “She told a story” was acceptable if I could prove it.

Mama was so sweet spirited and gentle, we teased her about it. She could roll out pastry lickety-split and as thin as a magnolia leaf with her one-handled rolling pen. Jane and I pretended we thought she broke by it hitting Daddy over the head. And when we pushed her a bit too far, she’d tell us she was putting her foot down this time. We just laughed and called her “Light Foot.”

There wasn't a soul Mama knew who didn’t like her. She was famous for her gingerbread and ice tea, and she tried to have both of them on hand in case somebody dropped by.

When I was a teenager, I was embarrassed that she was always so nice to me in front of my friends. I wanted her to have a little bit of an edge to her personality like I thought mothers were supposed to have. But it didn’t take long for me to outgrow that idea, and I appreciated her kindhearted ways the rest of our years together.

I’ve heard it said that, “Acquiring a dog may be the only opportunity a human ever has to choose a relative.” I didn’t choose Mama, but if I could have, I would have.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.