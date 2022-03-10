Mary Belk: They are our country’s best kept secrets

I came across a picture of Rosie the Riveter in my new Norman Rockwell calendar.

Rockwell transformed a petite, 110-pound Mary Keffe into a brawny, muscular woman for the painting. Keffe said, “I am proud of this painting. It’s a symbol of what the women did for the war, to do their part, and to give up nail polish.”

Rosie became a metaphor of wartime American women. A poster of the original Rosie the Riveter flexing her muscles toured the country throughout the conflict raising money for the war bond drive. Above the picture in large, bold letters, it said, “We Can Do It!” Rosie the Riveter is still a powerful image in American culture.

When millions of men joined the military, the United States government started a campaign to get women out of the house and into the American workforce. While the men fought overseas, the U.S. needed workers in aircraft manufacturing, shipbuilding, and production of assault boats and parachutes.

Movie reels promoted the idea as a patriotic way for women to sacrifice their homemaking skills for the war effort. President Roosevelt called on the mobilization of “women in war work.” And there was the slogan, “The hand that rocks the cradle can also run a drill press.”

As women watched their husbands and brothers go overseas, they went to work. “From ‘lingerie to camouflage netting; from baby carriages to field-hospital food carts; from lipstick cases to bomb fuses; from ribbons and silk goods to parachutes; from beer cans to hand grenades; from vacuum cleaners to gas-mask parts’ women — called ‘production soldiers’ — joined in the conversion.”

More than 1,000 women pilots flew during the war. They were WASPs —Women Airforce Service Pilots, the first women to fly U.S. military planes. Even though they flew over 60 million miles in every type of military aircraft throughout the war as test pilots and instructors, they weren’t considered real military pilots. When their service ended, each woman had to pay her own bus fare home.

Thirty-eight female aviators were killed in service, but when the pilots died, no flags were draped over their coffins. They weren’t given veteran’s status until 1977.

When the war jeopardized the existence of Major League Baseball, Philip Wrigley formed “The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.” Soon, there were 15 teams with over 600 women athletes playing professional baseball. And they played at a level that had never been available to them.

That league represents one of the most unique aspects of our nation’s baseball history. The Rockford Peaches won the most titles, and a fictionalized account of the team became the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”

Over the years, we’ve heard about different aspects of women’s achievements from art to ecology, from sports to politics. But most of the extraordinary women who accomplished incredible things are our country’s best kept secrets.

