Mary Belk: They have taken me all over the world

I believe travel can change one’s life. It opens a window to the world. And, I’m pretty sure it’s good for the soul.

I love Mark Twain’s idea. “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.” Heaven knows we need to get rid of those dreadful things.

Saint Augustine thought, “The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.”

I love trips with my daughter Emily’s Special Olympics gymnastics team. Our girls, have become more than gymnasts. They’re travel aficionados who take charge of their luggage, passports and money. In the years before COVID, we traveled all over the world, with our team as ambassadors for America.

Unless you’re a jet setter, I may have traveled more than you have over the past few years. But, I haven’t left Auburn that much. And, my colorful trips have cost me next to nothing. My secret? Second-hand book stores.

I’ve discovered out-of-print volumes that have taken me on adventures all over the world. Here are some of the books I found this year and the places I visited.

» “West with the Night” (Beryl Markham) — Kenya

» “Village Diary” (Miss Read) — English countryside

» “Peacock Spring” (Rumer Godden) — India

» “Station Wagon in Spain” (Frances Parkinson Keys) — Spain

» “The Comedian” (Graham Greene) — Haiti

» “The Small Woman” (Allen Burgess) — China

» “The Flame Trees of Thika” (Elspeth Huxley) — Uganda

» “And A Right Good Crew” (Emily Kimbrough) — British canals

» “A Bell for Adano” (John Hersey) – Italy

I’ve gone to some of these places. I’ll never make it to others. But, time spent steeped in the flavor of a well-written novel leaves me feeling like I’ve been to a place, and I find myself nostalgic and homesick, wanting to go back, forgetting I’ve never been.

I can lie on my living room couch and see swaying palm fronds in Africa or feel the hot sun of Madrid. One night I’m opening a canal lock in England, the next night I’m climbing a mountain path in China. I could be walking across bomb-torn Europe with refugee children, smelling spices and poverty in India, fearing the lawlessness in Haiti, or sipping a nice cup of tea at a British boarding school.

For half the price of a mediocre movie, I can buy enough books to give me weeks of pleasure. I find books you just can’t find anywhere else, and a lot of times they cost less than a pack of gum. And, I do love a bargain. I hang out at places called Book Cellar; Book Rack; Bells, Books, and Candles; Ye Olde Book Shoppe; Cup and Chaucer; and Book Worm.

I root through my dog-eared paperbacks, pull Betty MacDonald’s “The Egg and I” from the stack, and filled with anticipation, hunker down on the couch. After all, I haven’t been to the Pacific Northwest in a while.

Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.