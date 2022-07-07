Mary Belk: They looked me in the eye and my heart changed forever

“I’ll die happy,” I said, “if I can see a zebra.” We were at the Kariega Game Reserve on the Eastern Cape of South Africa heading into the wilderness. Until now, my thoughts of Africa had been mostly anthropological.

Suddenly, my mind was full of visions of the famous Big-5 — lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and cape buffaloes. Bongami, our guide from the Xhosa tribe, promised we’d see all of those, plus zebras, giraffes, hippos and plenty of wildebeests, monkeys, civets, springboks and baboons. All the while, my heart was still set on seeing zebras.

Then something I hadn’t expected happened. A group of mama and baby elephants moseyed into a clearing. They stopped 5 yards from our jeep, looked me in the eye and my heart changed forever. I decided on the spot that there’s nothing cuter than tiny gray Pachyderms with their trunks entwined. The African elephant is the largest land animal on Earth, but I tried to think of a way to sneak a calf onto a South African 747.

Later, I learned that farther north in Kenya amazing work to save elephants has gone on nonstop for decades. “Love, Life, and Elephants: An African Love Story,” Dame Daphne Sheldrick’s heartwarming and poignant memoir, tells the story of her relationships with a host of orphans, including her first love, Eleanor, with whom she shared 40 years of great friendship. She’s the first person who ever successfully hand-reared newborn elephants. Her pioneering work in perfecting the proper husbandry and milk formula has saved countless elephants, as well as other animal babies, from certain death.

I laughed out loud at Sheldrick’s tales of mud-covered elephants gathering at the river for wallowing, splashing water over hot bodies, rolling and romping about.

The life expectancy of elephants is 70 years, and it seems they really do remember. Former orphans now living wild know to go back to Sheldrick for help if they need it.

Many have returned over the years with wire snares around a leg or with arrow and spear wounds. Emily and Edie, elephants who were nursery-raised from early infancy, brought their wild-born babies back when their milk failed during the 2009 drought.

After Daphne’s husband died, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust was formed. Her daughter Angela designed and created the trust’s highly successful digital fostering program. It enables people all over the world to foster a baby elephant.

The demand for ivory over the years led to a dramatic decrease in elephants. Poaching has escalated, and drought conditions have left mounting numbers of baby elephants without mothers.

These days, I’m like Pooh’s friend Piglet dreaming of Heffalumps. I have visions of small bundles of thick-skinned elephant calves with long trunks, large floppy ears and wide, thick legs.

And while poet Joyce Kilmer thought he’d never see a poem as lovely as a tree, I’m sure I’ll never see anything as endearing as a baby elephant strolling with his mama’s matriarchal herd through the African wilds.