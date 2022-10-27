Mary Belk: Think about those ‘famous last words’

“Never say never.” Just think about all the “famous last words.”

“Heavier-than-air flying machines are impossible.” 1895, Lord Kelvin, president, Royal Society.

“You ain’t going nowhere, son. Why don’t you go back to driving trucks?” Elvis Presley’s manager after his first performance.

“Everything that can be invented has been invented.” Charles Duell, U.S. Office of Patents, 1899.

“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher, 1929.

“Drill for oil? You mean drill into the ground to try and find oil? You’re crazy.” Drillers who turned down offers to drill for oil in 1859.

Bill Gates, 1981, “640 K ought to be enough for anybody.”

Western Union memo, 1876, “This telephone has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication. It has no value.”

“I think there is a world market for maybe 5 computers.” Thomas Watson, chairman of IBM, 1943.

“We don’t like their sound, and guitar music is on the way out.” 1962, Decca Records rejecting the Beatles.

“I can assure you that data processing is a fad that won’t last out the year.” Prentice Hall business editor,1957.

“Can’t act. Can’t sing. Balding. Can dance a little.” Fred Astaire’s first screen test rating.

“Why don’t you stop wasting people’s time and go out and become a dishwasher or something?” Advice to Sidney Poitier who became the first African American to win an Oscar for best actor.

In 1952, Colonel Harland Sanders closed his little restaurant that featured fried chicken and devoted himself to franchising. He traveled across the country, going from restaurant to restaurant cooking batches of chicken, making a nickel for every one they sold. By 1964, he had more than 600 KFC franchises.

When it comes to writing, Richard Bach had the right idea. “The professional writer is the amateur who didn’t quit.” The list of famous authors who didn’t give up is long. Dr. Seuss’s first book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” was rejected 27 times. The first Harry Potter book was turned down by 12 publishers before Bloomsbury picked it up.

Stephen King threw his first thriller, “Carrie,” into the trash after 30 publishers turned it down. His wife dug it out and convinced him to resubmit it. Now, he has 50 bestsellers.

Before Abraham Lincoln became President of the United States, be lost a number of elections. He was defeated in his first campaign for the state legislature, a bid for Speaker of the Illinois House of Representative, and his run for Senate.

Walt Disney, who created Mickey Mouse and won 32 Academy Awards was fired from a Missouri newspaper when he was 22 years old for “not being creative enough.” When he tried to find financial backing for Disney World he was turned down 302 times.

Michael Jordan said, “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. That is why I’ve succeeded.”

And Winston Churchill simply said, “Never give up.”