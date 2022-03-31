Mary Belk: This Alabamian is 'considered one of the most important self-taught artists of the 20th century'

I’ve discovered a remarkable Native Son, a man who was born and bred in Alabama and spent his long life here. He’s someone we can be proud to claim as our own.

In 1853, Bill Traylor was born into slavery in Lowndes County. He went on to become a self-taught artist, a leading light of outsider art.

Although he was freed from slavery at the end of the Civil War, he was still entrapped in the South’s Jim Crow laws. His family stayed on their former owner’s cotton plantation, and he spent most of his life as a tenant farmer.

More than a half-century passed before Traylor started creating art. He moved to Montgomery in 1939 and faced a challenging new beginning. After he quit his job in a shoe factory because of rheumatism, he became homeless, camping out on Monroe Street in the middle of Montgomery’s African American community. And, this is where he started to draw.

As an 85-year-old, he took up a pencil and a scrap of cardboard to document his recollections and observations. From 1939 until 1942, he worked on the sidewalks of Montgomery and produced nearly 15,000 pieces of art.

His first public exhibition was in 1940. The showing was called “Bill Traylor: People’s Artist,” and it included 100 of his drawings. But, his work didn’t get far-reaching attention until 30 years after his death. Now he’s known as a significant figure of American folk and modern art. At first, his drawings were thought of as “primitive” or “outsider” art. Later, his artwork was labeled “primitive” and “African.”

Nowadays, he holds a prestigious position in the fields of “self-taught” and modern art.

Traylor’s work has been compared to Cave Art, as well as, Picasso. His drawings that depict the experiences and observations from his life — people, plants, animals and local landmarks — were pared down to repeated symbols, shapes and figures.

These days, he’s considered one of the most important self-taught artists of the 20th century. In 2018, 155 of his 1,1000 paintings and drawing went on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. It was the first major exhibition showing the development of the work of an artist born into slavery.

Because his work is dense with personal symbolism and often deliberately obscure, early collectors considered it quaint or even humorous, overlooking the dark themes of plantation life, Jim Crow and lynching. It’s often ambiguous. “He keeps his meanings subtle,” says curator Leslie Umberger. Still, she says, his images “are this very loud assertion that he is a person and has a story to tell and has a right to tell it.”

In his 1939 painting, “Yellow and Blue House with Figures and Dog,” it’s not clear if the character on top of the house is a servant or Death itself.

Traylor’s talent was a rare gift. It’s best said in the title of a children’s book about his life and art, “It Jes’ Happened: When Bill Traylor started to draw.”

