Lightning bugs have arrived with the warm nights making my yard their playground.

Once upon a time, when I was a little girl, this was a backdrop for my summertime evenings. I knew when the sun went down there would be fireflies to chase, catch, and stuff in a mayonnaise jar. And I could always count on the scent of sweet, sticky, pine-laden air and the tickle of a stray puff of wind ruffling my bobbed hair.

From the day school let out until the Monday after Labor Day, I was free from a daily routine. My favorite summertime hangout was our three-room rock cabin on the easygoing Chattahoochee River. For me, there’s never been any place in the world like that cabin in the woods. We returned summer after summer in early June. Mama, Jane, Sambo, and I stayed while Daddy made the short drive to and from work on weekdays.

It was nothing like the places most people have these days. The front room had just enough space for a rustic dining table and two built-in couches that were beds for Jane and me. The small kitchen had a table for two, and there was a room the size of a walk-in closet where Mama and Daddy slept. The bathroom was smaller than a pantry, with a toilet, sink and shower that looked snaky and spidery. So, we trudged up the hill to Aunt Mary’s house to bathe.

On one side of the cabin, within a stone’s throw, was the Chattahoochee. The front and back were thick and green with trees. Out the back window, I’d spot a fat, lazy snake hanging from a high, longleaf pine branch and tell myself it was a harmless rat snake, not a cantankerous cottonmouth.

It was a paradise for two barefoot, tomboy girls and our floppy-eared Cocker Spaniel. Like Bushmen children in the Kalahari Desert, we played made-up games, simple amusements that satisfied our imaginations.

If we weren’t running along the riverbank jumping over water-soaked sticks, playing “in-laws and outlaws” with strapped on cap guns, we were in our 6-by-6-foot rock micro-cottage. It had lights, a youth bed, an oscillating fan, windows, and a white front door with a brass doorknob. We called it the “Doll House,” though we hardly ever played dolls. Sometimes we splashed and floated in our waist-deep swimming pool that was about the size of our tiny doll house, and the coolness or warmth of the water matched the outside temperature.

Sitting on the wrap-around porch after supper, all was still and hushed. Back then there were no boats with outboard motors on the river. As the sun went down, the “wheet, wheet, wheet” of cardinals gave way to the night chirps of tree frogs singing and mosquitoes whining. When the lightning bugs showed up blinking on and off, the chase was on.

It seems to me, as I look back, that my memories of barefoot summers and those simple pleasures are precious and worth keeping.