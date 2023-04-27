I always look forward to the changing seasons. In the middle of a heat wave, I dream about sweater weather, counting the days until the weatherman will report the wind chill factor instead of the heat index.

And in the icy days of winter when the fireplace logs have dwindled down, I long for the first signs of ponies shedding their thick coats, knowing that when that happens I’ll be able to slough off my shoes.

Now that May is on its way, I’m in an anticipatory mode. Every time the thermometer creeps to 75 degrees or a puny bud pops out on a bush, my heart starts racing as I contemplate springtime weather showing up.

Used to be school had a full month to go before we were out for the summer. People started packing their cool weather clothes and lugging boxes of warm weather gear down from the attic. When I was growing up, we took our yearly beach trip to Florida in May. Mama and Daddy picked Jane and me up from school on a Friday afternoon, and we’d head for a Panama City weekend. It was the same every year “laying out” in the sand until I was the shade of a ripe tomato, turning my nose up at the sulfa-smelling water, and sleeping with the gulf waves sloshing in the background.

Smells of warm weather afternoons take me back to the salty Gulf of Mexico air and the spicy crab-and-seaweed tang of tidewater Virginia. A whiff of hamburger sizzling on a Lake Martin grill or coconut-scented Coppertone suntan lotion. The savory fragrance of daffodils and Carolina jasmine. The sweet’n’sour smell of fresh cut grass. And the horsey aroma inside a tumbledown barn while I wait out an afternoon thunderstorm.

In May there’s the sound of children squealing as they dash through sprinklers or chase lightning bugs. The metallic clink of hammers hitting tent stakes, the gurgle of a mountain stream, the bzzzz of the bug-zapper doing in a fly, and umpires hollering, “Play ball!”

May brings the feel of bare toes in squeaky wet sand along a deserted beach, inching timidly into cold pool water or taking a giddy plunge in a lake and the coolness of an evening breeze after a gully washer.

May sights include uncommon colors. Deep rose or mauve azaleas. Climbing clumps of lemon-drop yellow honeysuckle. Blankets of purple tulips. Tangerine pink conch-shell insides. The striking displays of orange and blue sunsets and late afternoon rainbows.

I’m starting to look forward to the tastes in store. Vine ripe tomatoes and corn on the cob. The heart of a plump watermelon. Hand cranked peach ice cream and deep-dish blackberry pie.

Sometimes there’s still a coolness in the air first thing in the morning or in the evening after the sun goes down. I’m growing impatient waiting for the first sign that I can officially stash my sweaters away until fall. But for now, I’ll just try to enjoy the cool breeze before it’s gone.