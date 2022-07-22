Mary Belk: We should have learned about them in history classes

I think about all the amazing women history forgot, women whose voices should echo, women we should have learned about in history classes.

Nancy Wake was an Australian who served as a British Special Operations Executive agent during WWII. She was parachuted into France and became a leading figure in the French Resistance, one of the most decorated servicewomen of the war.

By 1943, Wake was the Gestapo’s most wanted person, with a 5-million-franc price on her head. They called her the White Mouse for her uncanny ability to run circles around the Gestapo. She distributed arms and led attacks on Gestapo installations.

She rode a bicycle for more than 310 miles through several German checkpoints to replace codes that had been destroyed. To prevent an SS sentry from raising the alarm during a raid, Wake killed him with her bare hands using a judo-chop she’d been practicing. “Whack,” she said. “It killed him all right. I was really surprised.” Years later she told an interviewer she didn’t like to kill, but added, “I don’t see why we women should just wave our men a proud goodbye and then knit them ski masks.”

And, there’s Hedy Lamarr, an actress in the 1940’s and ‘50’s who was known for her extraordinary beauty. Nobody knew she was a mathematician whose discoveries changed the world.

Her inventions included an improvised version of traffic lights and a jam-proof radio guidance system for torpedoes. In 1942, she co-patented a “secret communication system” which was designed to combat the Nazis. Her method became the basis for several modern technologies, CDMA — Code Division Multiple Access — the technology used in ultra-high frequency cell phone communication, Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth technology.

Hollywood typecast Lamarr as a glamorous, exotic seductress with few speaking parts. She said she took up inventing to relieve her boredom with acting.

Decades before space exploration, in the late 19th century, Harvard College Observatory hired a group of women to collect, study and catalog thousands of images of stars on glass plates. Willamina Fleming classified over 10,000 stars using a scheme she created, and during her career, she helped develop a common designation system for stars and other astronomical phenomena.

There are so many impressive women, it’s hard to pick a few to bring to light. But, one of them caught my attention not long ago.

American aerospace engineer Judith Love Cohen was discouraged by advisors who told her math was not a career for young women. She ignored their warning and later helped create the Abort-Guidance System which rescued the Apollo 13 astronauts.

She went to work that day although she was in labor. Cohen took a printout of the problem she was working on to the hospital. She called her boss to tell him she had found the solution and then gave birth to her son, comedian Jack Black.

I wonder how our lives might be different if women had been encouraged over the years to use their abilities.