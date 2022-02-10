Mary Belk: What if we made Valentine’s Day a day to be loving

Show, don’t tell. That’s a cardinal rule in writing. The thing is, English is such a limited language. Not at all like Greek.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not advocating changing our national language to Greek. I’m just pointing out the fact that some English words aren’t as precise as they might be.
Take love, for instance. The Greeks have several different terms to explain this phenomenon. But we’re stuck with one puny word to describe a tangle of ideas and emotions. So we say: “I just love your new shoes.” “I love my children.” “I love banana pudding.” “I love my country.” “I’d love to go shopping with you.” “All we need is love.”
And there are times when folks say they’re in love. But, love is a verb, as well as, a noun. Who wants to simply be told, “I love you”?
Eliza Doolittle didn’t. In the musical “My Fair Lady,” Eliza sang vehemently to Freddy Eynsford-Hill:
“Words, words, words. I’m so sick of words.
Don’t talk of stars burning above,
If you’re in love, show me.”
So here we are with Valentine’s Day creeping up on us like a Beagle on the trail of a rabbit. Stores started shelving crates of red and white Valentines the day after Christmas. Adults tend to wait till the last minute and rush out to search for the ideal heart with the perfect rhyming couplets or Ghiradelli chocolates.
School children prefer boxes of kiddie cards with pictures of Wonder Woman or Spider-Man to hand out to classmates they hardly even like. And little boys who still think girls have cooties root around frantically hoping to find a picture of the Sesame Street pig with the message, “You look like Miss Piggy, and you smell like her too.”
I’m not against giving a card. But what if, instead of using Valentine’s Day as a time to tell others we love them, we made it a day to be loving. Just suppose we made Valentine’s Day the national day to forgive those who have hurt or offended us. Like the once-a-year grace day at public libraries in which overdue books can be returned without a fine.
Or we could mimic Auburn University’s “Hey Day.” And for the livelong day we’d smile and say “hey” to strangers on the street. Who knows — we might discover we like being friendly and want to keep it up.
I know we’re way too busy to add to our already crammed calendars. But how much time does it take to smile rather than frown? To be pleasant instead of grumpy? To be kind to a co-worker who rubs us the wrong way?
I think about the time Mama told me not to be upset after a store cashier had been rude to me. She said I didn’t know what circumstances the woman might be facing at home.