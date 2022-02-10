Mary Belk: What if we made Valentine’s Day a day to be loving

School children prefer boxes of kiddie cards with pictures of Wonder Woman or Spider-Man to hand out to classmates they hardly even like. And little boys who still think girls have cooties root around frantically hoping to find a picture of the Sesame Street pig with the message, “You look like Miss Piggy, and you smell like her too.”

I’m not against giving a card. But what if, instead of using Valentine’s Day as a time to tell others we love them, we made it a day to be loving. Just suppose we made Valentine’s Day the national day to forgive those who have hurt or offended us. Like the once-a-year grace day at public libraries in which overdue books can be returned without a fine.

Or we could mimic Auburn University’s “Hey Day.” And for the livelong day we’d smile and say “hey” to strangers on the street. Who knows — we might discover we like being friendly and want to keep it up.

I know we’re way too busy to add to our already crammed calendars. But how much time does it take to smile rather than frown? To be pleasant instead of grumpy? To be kind to a co-worker who rubs us the wrong way?