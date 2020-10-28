Memories of my former Halloweens

It was a dark and stormy night. And it just happened to be Halloween.

I sat near the front door with a plastic pumpkin full of mini-Snicker bars waiting for small ghosts and goblins.

Outside a light rain fell, and hints of looming inclement weather kept all but the very determined trick-or-treaters off the streets. That gave me plenty of time to think.

A few weeks before, my namesake granddaughter had asked me, “What kind of costumes did you wear?” She was trying to come up with a good idea for herself.

I hemmed and hawed, hoping to dig up something interesting to pass along, but the truth is, we didn’t really do much trick-or-treating back then. I have one blurred vision of a fall night when Mama halved an old sheet, cut two eye holes in each and draped them over mine and my sister Jane’s heads.

Armed with a pillow case, we headed out. But I don’t think a single neighbor came to the door when we knocked.

My clearest memories of Halloween take me back to the front lawn of the Samford Avenue school grounds.

Every year toward the end of October there was a Halloween Carnival. The school was for grades 1 through 12, so the whole town showed up.