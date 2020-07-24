Miller: A recycling refresher

This past weekend, we took a quick trip to the mountains. It is a tradition for us to have one last trip before school starts.
Since he works outside, Wes prefers us to go north rather than south during the summer. Typically, the kids love to hang out in the cabin, ride bikes around and enjoy lazy mornings. Not this year. The kids (really all of us!) are so tired of being stuck at home. This year was anything but a calm and relaxing vacation.
We hiked every day, fished for trout, visited cute shops (with our masks on) and rafted down the river. But now back to reality where we must think about school supplies, meet the teacher and new lunchboxes.
Once the students start back, the first few weeks will be spent reviewing what was learned the last year. Today, I decided to give you a quick review on recycling.
For many people, recycling has not been a top-of-mind concern over the past four months. There have been a lot of distractions. During the Shelter at Home time in the spring, the recycling centers were closed. Several people contacted me about what to do with their recycling during this time.
Fortunately, all recycling programs are back running to normal.
Curbside recycling is available for majority of residents in Opelika. If Opelika Environmental Services (OES) does not pick up your garbage, you might not be a candidate for curbside recycling. I can think of two neighborhoods and some apartment complexes that fall in this category. Otherwise, we strongly encourage you to participate in the curbside recycling program. This is a subscription service that costs $10 per month.
To sign up, call OES at 705-5480, and they will deliver a free container to your house. Recycling is picked up every other week on the same day as your garbage pickup.
The following items can be placed in your curbside recycling container: aluminum cans, cardboard, paper, plastics and steel cans.
If you prefer the drop off center, the Eighth Avenue Recycling Center is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is in the parking lot of an old fire station at 600 8th Ave.
The Jeter Recycling Center is located at 675 Jeter Ave. This center is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Items collected at these recycling centers are aluminum cans, cardboard, paper, plastic bottles, steel cans, glass (clear, brown, green), electronics, appliances, batteries, cooking oil and tires.
The only electronics that can be recycled in Opelika are laptops, small screen monitors, towers, electrical cables and cell phones. Yard waste is collected only at the Jeter Recycling Center. This is due to space limits at the Eighth Avenue Center.
I hope this recycling refresher course will inspire you to start recycling or continue recycling correctly. Let us know if you have any questions about recycling in Opelika.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
