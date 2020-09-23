Miller: How do you conserve water?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you guilty of wasting water?

I know this isn’t in your top concern or even makes your to-do list, but it is a way to save money and a natural resource.

Sometimes when I water my potted plants, I get distracted and the water overflows. It is so frustrating. I’ve wasted water, disrupted the soil in my pot and usually the side of the flowerpot is covered in soil.

Recently, I was reading a newsletter published by the EPA, and it stated that on average a family of four uses 400 gallons of water per day. It is hard for my brain to even think of this much water.

For the indoors, one area of largest consumption of water is the laundry room. It is important to check the load level on the washing machine before each run. With some newer models, the machines detect the weight of the contents.

In the kitchen, many dishwashers allow you to avoid pre-rinsing dishes before placing them in the dishwasher. This will also save you time.

For years, we have instructed children to turn off the bathroom faucet when brushing their teeth. I am sure you can think of many other small ways to save water inside your home.