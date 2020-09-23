Miller: How do you conserve water?

Are you guilty of wasting water?
I know this isn’t in your top concern or even makes your to-do list, but it is a way to save money and a natural resource.
Sometimes when I water my potted plants, I get distracted and the water overflows. It is so frustrating. I’ve wasted water, disrupted the soil in my pot and usually the side of the flowerpot is covered in soil.
Recently, I was reading a newsletter published by the EPA, and it stated that on average a family of four uses 400 gallons of water per day. It is hard for my brain to even think of this much water.
For the indoors, one area of largest consumption of water is the laundry room. It is important to check the load level on the washing machine before each run. With some newer models, the machines detect the weight of the contents.
In the kitchen, many dishwashers allow you to avoid pre-rinsing dishes before placing them in the dishwasher. This will also save you time.
For years, we have instructed children to turn off the bathroom faucet when brushing their teeth. I am sure you can think of many other small ways to save water inside your home.
Jerome Couch, one of the greatest KOB volunteers, told me that he puts a bowl under the faucet to fill while he is waiting for the water to warm up. He explained that he hated to see all the water wasted down the drain. Once the bowl was filled, Jerome uses this water for his indoor plants.
What about outdoors? One of the most common mistakes in wasting water is watering your lawn or flowers in the middle of the day. The water is quickly evaporated, so instead of your soil soaking up the water your grass requires more water.
A great way to encourage your soil to soak in water is aerating your grass. This allows water to reach the roots, not run off. One statistic from the EPA states the 50 percent of the water used outdoors is wasted.
What ways have you wasted water in your yard? Have you ever forgotten to turn off the hose? During the downpour from Hurricane Sally last week, my kids noticed a set of sprinklers running. I am sure the sprinklers are on a set timer. I would love to hear how you conserve water at your house.
This week, volunteers from Keep Opelika Beautiful will be recognizing winners of the Yard of the Year award. The homes chosen will have a manicured lawn, beautiful flowers, trimmed shrubs and fresh pine straw or mulch to complement their space.
Five winners are chosen each quarter. While the volunteers enjoy looking for the beautiful yards, our favorite is when yards are recommended to Keep Opelika Beautiful. Email or call the KOB office to tell us about your favorite yard in Opelika.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
