Miller: ‘Look at your yard with a new eye’

When I moved into our house almost seven years ago, I made it my goal to have something blooming all the time.

Soon after this decision, we had to cut down some pine trees, then build a chicken coop then a garden. As you can imagine, my dream of four-seasons planting was put on the back burner.

A good friend has given me iris and daylilies. I have also added some daffodil bulbs every year. They are all beautiful in the spring.

For the past two years, January has felt like spring, and my bulbs get confused. They start popping up only to realize it is still winter. Hopefully with consistently cooler temperatures this winter, our spring will be beautiful.

Since my yard does not have a lot of color this time of year, I decided it is a good time to get other landscape projects done. What can be done at your house to liven the outdoors?

Last week I told you that I crave being outdoors this time of year. Working alongside Mother Nature is good for the body and soul. We all know that a little Vitamin D from the sunshine is the best solution to the winter blues.

What are some solutions to creating an appealing landscape the in middle of winter?