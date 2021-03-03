Miller: Looking forward to spring

I do not know about you, but I am ready for spring.

In the foyer of our house, we have a large pile of jackets, boots, sweatshirts and hats. During the evenings when darkness arrives too early and the temperatures drop, my kids build a fort.

Every pillow and blanket are used. Sometimes furniture is moved, and I go through an obstacle course getting to the kitchen. Needless to say, we need to get outside. What part of spring are you looking forward to the most?

For many people, the thought of longer days is appealing. Getting off work when it’s dark outside is a little depressing. A nice after dinner walk or playing outside until bedtime is a great way to wrap up the workday.

Maybe your favorite part of spring is watching the birds return to your backyard. Seeing the buds pop out of the ground after a long winter might be mean spring has arrived at your house. In my yard, the daffodils have starting popping.

Perhaps flip-flops and shorts are what you are looking forward to. In our house, we are looking forward to spending more time outdoors. Whether that means playing in one of our may forts, a challenging game of badminton or riding bikes, fresh air is always good for the body. We also need to refill our Vitamin D levels.