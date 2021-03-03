Miller: Looking forward to spring

I do not know about you, but I am ready for spring.
In the foyer of our house, we have a large pile of jackets, boots, sweatshirts and hats. During the evenings when darkness arrives too early and the temperatures drop, my kids build a fort.
Every pillow and blanket are used. Sometimes furniture is moved, and I go through an obstacle course getting to the kitchen. Needless to say, we need to get outside. What part of spring are you looking forward to the most?
For many people, the thought of longer days is appealing. Getting off work when it’s dark outside is a little depressing. A nice after dinner walk or playing outside until bedtime is a great way to wrap up the workday.
Maybe your favorite part of spring is watching the birds return to your backyard. Seeing the buds pop out of the ground after a long winter might be mean spring has arrived at your house. In my yard, the daffodils have starting popping.
Perhaps flip-flops and shorts are what you are looking forward to. In our house, we are looking forward to spending more time outdoors. Whether that means playing in one of our may forts, a challenging game of badminton or riding bikes, fresh air is always good for the body. We also need to refill our Vitamin D levels.
Studies seem to contradict each other on the benefits for Vitamin D versus the risk of skin cancer. Before you commit to time outside without sunscreen, research what is helpful for your skin type and the time of day you plan to be outside. One advantage to Vitamin D is that it lowers many health risks including heart disease, osteoporosis and various types of cancer.
There are other advantages such as decreased levels of depression and insomnia. Remember the “winter blues”? It is a real thing.
To absorb Vitamin D, you do not have to sit outside in the direct sunlight. Find an outdoor activity that you enjoy.
Perhaps you enjoy watching birds and can name various types. Have you visited the Wood Duck Heritage Preserve on Waverly Parkway? This is a fantastic place to view a variety of birds and meet people with similar interests.
Maybe you enjoy the sun on your back as you tend to your garden. Planting a garden or volunteering at a community garden might be a perfect fit.
Maybe you enjoy admiring flowers and landscape designs. We spent a lot of time at the AU Arboretum last spring and summer. We took a blanket and picnic and enjoyed the area.
Artist applications for Garden in the Park are available on the Keep Opelika Beautiful website. The event will be Saturday, May 1, at the Opelika Municipal Park. Hope you can join us!
