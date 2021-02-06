Miller: Mark your calendars with upcoming KOB events

The Keep Opelika Beautiful office is also gearing up for many activities. Get your calendars out because I am going to let you know about all the fun things we have planned for the next few months.

All of Keep Opelika Beautiful’s activities are open to the public, and there is no charge to participate.

During the month of February, Keep Opelika Beautiful will be hosting weekly or twice a week beautification activities. We will be picking up litter, planting bulbs and sprucing up some public spaces.

This time of year, everything seems to be the same color. As I look out my window, I see a few spruce trees and pine trees. Everything else is brown. I love working hard this time of year to anticipate the beauty of the spring.

On March 6, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the Citywide Cleanup. Last week I explained how cleaning roadside litter helps the community, provides for exercise and is a socially distanced activity.

Citywide Cleanup is our annual event where volunteers come together to clean our city. Traditionally, over 250 volunteers clean up assigned areas in Opelika. We encourage businesses, civic organizations and neighborhoods to join the cleanup. Bags, gloves and lunch are provided for all volunteers.