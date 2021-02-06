Miller: Mark your calendars with upcoming KOB events

The Keep Opelika Beautiful office is also gearing up for many activities. Get your calendars out because I am going to let you know about all the fun things we have planned for the next few months.
All of Keep Opelika Beautiful’s activities are open to the public, and there is no charge to participate.
During the month of February, Keep Opelika Beautiful will be hosting weekly or twice a week beautification activities. We will be picking up litter, planting bulbs and sprucing up some public spaces.
This time of year, everything seems to be the same color. As I look out my window, I see a few spruce trees and pine trees. Everything else is brown. I love working hard this time of year to anticipate the beauty of the spring.
On March 6, Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the Citywide Cleanup. Last week I explained how cleaning roadside litter helps the community, provides for exercise and is a socially distanced activity.
Citywide Cleanup is our annual event where volunteers come together to clean our city. Traditionally, over 250 volunteers clean up assigned areas in Opelika. We encourage businesses, civic organizations and neighborhoods to join the cleanup. Bags, gloves and lunch are provided for all volunteers.
Many people tell me they notice the most litter at stop signs in their neighborhood. Perhaps you can coordinate a simple cleanup with other families. Maybe you own or are employed at a business where you have noticed an increase in litter in the parking lot. If your group is interested in getting involved, contact me at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Keep Opelika Beautiful is in the early stages of planning another Shred Day. It will be held on Saturday, April 17, from 8-11 a.m. Similar to the Shred Day in November, it will be held at the 8th Avenue Recycling Center. This is the former fire station and a block from the Opelika Municipal Park.
All residents are invited to participate. All documents will be shredded on site. Other items collected: electronics, glass (clear, brown, green), cardboard, cooking oil plastics, paper, aluminum cans and steel cans.
Keep Opelika Beautiful’s largest event, Garden in the Park, will be Saturday, May 1. Garden in the Park is Opelika’s annual festival featuring handmade and homegrown art.
As with all events, things will be different this year. We will not have food vendors or performers on stage. But the good news is that our art vendors will be more spread out, and we have plenty of room for our guests to be socially distanced. We are currently inviting artists to join us.
Keep Opelika Beautiful will also continue to coordinate the Azalea and Dogwood Trail this spring. Many visitors come to Opelika to enjoy our beautiful trees and flowers.
For more information about any Keep Opelika Beautiful programs or events, check out our website or Facebook page.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.