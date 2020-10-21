Miller: Recognizing beautiful yards

One of the privileges of my job as director of Keep Opelika Beautiful is to award homeowners and businesses that have done an excellent job of maintaining their property.
The qualifications are strict. We look for seasonal changes in the yards, fresh pine straw or mulch, updated flowers and grass maintained. Many new homes have good landscape, but we look for the homeowners that add their own personality to the yard.
Several years ago, an experienced professional taught me that a good front yard should draw your eye to the front door. That piece of advice has always stuck with me.
My sidekick in the quest to identify beautiful homes is Teresa Ogletree. We both love riding around Opelika and exploring streets we did not know existed. Many times, we receive nominees for awards from neighbors.
Several months ago, a good friend texted me a picture of the house across the street from her house, suggesting that we consider it for an award. She explained that the homeowners do all the work themselves. I was happy leave a Yard of the Quarter award in the front yard.
More recently, Teresa and I met with the homeowners to award them the Yard of the Year award for their ward. They were delighted with the recognition. We stood in their front yard for almost an hour, admiring their beautiful flowers, perfect grass and discussing landscape ideas. It was a wonderful meeting.
Teresa and I will be awarding four other houses the Yard of the Year title. Throughout the years of looking at beautiful homes and yards that complement the homes, I have picked up a few ideas for my yard.
As the quarantine hit during the spring, it was also time to redo the flowerpots on my front porch. We have dwarf camellias and drift roses in a flower bed across the front of our house. There are three stairs to my front porch that I line with flowerpots.
Since quarantined time was plentiful, I decided to paint all my flowerpots black. My pots were all shapes and sizes which added to the look I was going for.
After all my painting, I ended up with 11 pots! Oops! Because I went a little overboard, I only planted greenery. I ended up with a collection of asparagus fern, English ivy, sweet potato vine, boxwood, liriope and emerald green arborvitae. I love to mix different heights in a pot.
I must admit, it looks better than any planting I have done. I also like that it looks just as good, if not better, in October as it did in April. Many of the plants will last through fall and even winter.
My plan is to find some red violas to add to my greenery. This happy punch of color should make my front porch attractive throughout the summer. Happy fall!
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!