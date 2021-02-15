Miller: Take a look at your yard

I love the excitement the Beautification Committee members have when they find homes worthy of the Yard of the Quarter awards.
The members email or text me a picture of a home they think meets all the qualification. Is the lawn healthy? Are the shrubs trimmed? Is there mulch or pine straw around trees? Are the flower beds neatly edged? Does the landscape direct your eye to the front door? All these standards must be met to be chosen for the award.
The members of the Beautification Committee have a goal - to start a trend in the neighborhoods. When a homeowner receives the award, we want all the homes on the street to perk up. Perhaps we are encouraging a little competition between the neighbors.
Instead of the committee having a few nominees, we want to be overwhelmed with homes worthy of the award. If you would like to recognize a yard, send me the address, and I pass it along to volunteers.
Besides the yard sign and bragging rights, what are other reasons for keeping your yard maintained?
One reason is that your property value will increase. If hiring a professional landscape company or architect is not in your budget, you can create your own design. Even a novice that knows little about plants can create a beautiful yard with no formal training.
The first step I would recommend is walking around your yard. Attempt to look at your area as if you have never seen it before. Sometimes I wonder if I see the same weeds so much that I’m immune to them. Now, come back at various times of the day. Where does the sun beat down, and where is the shade? At our house, I can tell the direction of the sun in our front because one set of shutters is more faded than the other set of shutters.
After you have an idea of the temperament of your yard, look at the structures in place. Perhaps an exterior wall of your house has no windows and would be a perfect place for a trellis with ivy or climbing roses. The designs of some driveways provide ideal places for small flower beds. Make sure you include the existing plants and trees that you would like to keep.
By building on what you have, you will save money and time.
Once you know your shady and sunny areas and have an idea of your structures in place, I would recommend creating a design. This design should include the information you have gathered and how you would like the yard to look. This doesn’t have to be perfect, but simply a guide for you.
Keep in mind that your yard might look empty with your new plants, but as they establish themselves. Your plan will come together. Now go get to work!
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.