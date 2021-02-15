Miller: Take a look at your yard

I love the excitement the Beautification Committee members have when they find homes worthy of the Yard of the Quarter awards.

The members email or text me a picture of a home they think meets all the qualification. Is the lawn healthy? Are the shrubs trimmed? Is there mulch or pine straw around trees? Are the flower beds neatly edged? Does the landscape direct your eye to the front door? All these standards must be met to be chosen for the award.

The members of the Beautification Committee have a goal - to start a trend in the neighborhoods. When a homeowner receives the award, we want all the homes on the street to perk up. Perhaps we are encouraging a little competition between the neighbors.

Instead of the committee having a few nominees, we want to be overwhelmed with homes worthy of the award. If you would like to recognize a yard, send me the address, and I pass it along to volunteers.

Besides the yard sign and bragging rights, what are other reasons for keeping your yard maintained?

One reason is that your property value will increase. If hiring a professional landscape company or architect is not in your budget, you can create your own design. Even a novice that knows little about plants can create a beautiful yard with no formal training.