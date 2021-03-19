Miller: The arrival of spring brings a number of KOB activities

If you prefer written directions for the trail, visit the Keep Opelika Beautiful website or pick up a brochure from the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

If you live along the trail, make special effort for the next two weeks to keep your yard in tiptop shape. Several homeowners have told me that they intentionally plant or replace azaleas to complement their existing landscape.

One of the highlights of the trail is the home of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Newman. With over 800 azalea shrubs, their driveway and yard are breathtaking. A few years ago, we added the Caroline Dean Wildflower Trail as a stop. This gives the car riders a chance to stretch their legs and see a variety of flowering shrubs and trees in a beautiful setting. The Lee County Master Gardeners do an excellent job of maintaining this area throughout the year.

Keep Opelika Beautiful has three other events happening in the next two months. The Opelika Recycle and Shred Day will be Saturday, April 17, at the Eighth Avenue Recycling Center. This is open to all residents of Lee County, but we will not be accepting business documents.

We have a fun, new event coming April 24. We are partnering with the city to host a citywide cleanup and basketball competition.