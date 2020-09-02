Miller: Ways to avoid food waste

How many times have you had the thought “that was only possible before 2020”?
I was recently reading an outdated article about food waste in the United States. I find waste intriguing because there is so much we can do to be more responsible with what we have been given.
The article described that students dump 40 percent of their lunches in the trash at school. The author suggested that the solution might be to have shared tables. The students would serve themselves therefore only getting the type and amount of food they desired.
As a mother, I shudder to think what my children’s plates would look like! But not to worry much, shared food is definitely a pre-2020 thought. But this year has taught us to be resourceful when it comes to changing the ways we have always done things.
If you do not believe me, ask any students attending traditional school. Kids are washing their hands much more, teachers have strict seating charts, PE looks a lot different and even morning drop-off has been altered.
So, what are some ways we can be creative to avoid food waste?
Opelika City Schools are among other local schools that have received a grant to introduce healthy foods to students at snack time. The students are given cherry tomatoes, carrots, cantaloupe or other produce in individual bags during morning snack. This replaces the goldfish or animal crackers normally provided.
By providing just a snack, the students are given the opportunity to recognize produce they like. Recognizing what foods we enjoy is one step in choosing food that will be eaten, not wasted.
Another approach for children reducing food waste is learning about food.
I have told the story many times that when I first started working for Keep Opelika Beautiful, I was speaking to a class on Earth Day about why it is important to take care of the environment. I asked the class where oranges come from. One student replied, “The grocery store.” I knew then that I had a lot of work to do!
Children will find more value in the produce after learning how it is grown.
Finally, have conversations about food. Have they had enough sugar today (the answer is always yes!)? How much water did they drink? What season are blueberries the freshest?
When we go to the grocery store, we have started trying to recognize what state or country the food was grown in. This is a great lead into when the orange may have been picked to make it to Opelika before it was spoiled.
Help your children find value in the food they are eating. Try new foods, help them learn about the origin of their food and have discussions about what foods are best for their bodies.
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
