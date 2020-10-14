Miller: ‘What can be recycled?’

The most common question I get about my job is “what can be recycled?”
I am sure people think it is rather strange that this question makes me very happy. I really appreciate that people want to be responsible with their recycling.
The general list of things that can be recycled is plastics, cardboard, aluminum cans, steel cans and paper. Plastics bags are the most popular forbidden items placed in recycling bins in Opelika. This includes dry cleaner bags, cereal bags, chip bags and grocery bags.
Plastic bags get caught in the conveyor belt and other machines used to sort recyclables. The good news is that plastic bags can be recycled at all major grocery store chains. But, like your reusable bags, we sometimes forget to put the bags in the car on our way to the grocery store.
One lifesaver for me during the COVID pandemic was the pickup service at the grocery store. This was a major game changer in our household. Not only do we save money, but I can make a meal plan every week also.
It also cut down on our kids trying to convince me they need random items on every aisle of the store.
While all these things are wonderful, I quickly realized that I was back to using plastic bags. If you are new to the grocery-pickup world, my list is transferred to the store through their website. As the store employee shops for my items, they immediately place the item in a plastic bag.
When I arrive at the store for pickup, my car is filled with these plastic bags. I’m still working through how to use my reusable bags for pickup. I would love to hear what works for your family.
Another item banned from curbside recycling is Styrofoam. We typically see Styrofoam that has been used as packing material.
There are two reasons for not collecting this material for recycling. One reason is Styrofoam pieces are sticky and cause a mess with containers, trucks and machines. If you don’t believe me, you have never had a child tear apart a Styrofoam cup in the backseat of your car. The pieces go everywhere and are very difficult to clean.
The other reason we do not recycle Styrofoam is because it is mostly composed of air so there is little return on recycling.
I demonstrated this to a class of students last year by pressing several Styrofoam cups into a box. When I was finished, there was very little product. There is also a great amount of research on the impact Styrofoam has in the landfill. Many people avoid the product because of the difficulty in recycling or discarding.
I encourage people to not become discouraged or focused on what cannot be recycled. If you are a beginner, start recycling cardboard at your home. There always seem to be breakfast bars boxes, cereal boxes or cracker boxes that can be recycled. Good Luck!
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
