Morris: Empty the Shelters event is underway at LCHS

Things are really busy here at the Lee County Humane Society, especially during the holidays. And just like we can’t wait to see family and friends this holiday season, the animals at LCHS are eagerly waiting to find their forever homes.

We are excited about our Empty the Shelters event sponsored by Cathy Bissell and the Bissell Pet Foundation going on now through Dec. 20. Since the beginning of our event on Dec. 6, 42 animals have been adopted!

During this time, all altered pets will be just $5. We have a goal of having a “Silent Night” of sorts. We would like to have as many pets out of the shelter as possible during Dec. 24-Dec. 26.

If you would like more information, please visit our website at leecountyhumane.org or give us a call at 334-821-3222. To start the adoption process, go on our website and fill out an application.

Happy Howl-idays from all of us here at LCHS!

Column by JJ Morris, Lee County Humane Society volunteer coordinator.