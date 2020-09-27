Need for adopters and fosters at LCHS

LCHS is currently experiencing an increase in intakes while the COVID-19 pandemic continues slowing down adoptions, which means that we are in great need of adopters and fosters at this time.
Fosters needed
We received 52 intakes between Sept. 16 and Sept. 23. Twenty-eight of the new arrivals are kittens, so kitten fosters are particularly needed at this time.
Kittens benefit from staying in a foster home for one and a half to two weeks so that they may receive the second round of vaccines that will protect them from the potentially serious infections that are common in a group-housing environment. We also have longer-term dog residents who could use a break from the kennel environment.
To become a foster, please visit leecountyhumane.org/foster and fill out a foster application. Please give us 24 to 48 hours to review and approve your application. Once the application is approved, you may email foster2@leecountyhumane.org to set up a time to meet and pick up a foster pet.
Fostering is a great way to experience an animal's companionship while also helping those animals in the greatest need.
Current and upcoming adoption specials
For anyone looking to add a new furever friend to their family soon, we have some fantastic adoption specials that are either currently taking place or scheduled to begin soon.
Until Sept. 30, all adult dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 60 days have an adoption fee of only $25, while those who have been here for a shorter time are $40. For unaltered dogs, there is an additional fee of $50.
Our “Empty the Shelter” adoption special will happen from Oct. 1 to the Oct. 4, with an adoption fee of only $25 for all altered animals, sponsored by the Bissell Foundation.
We are still operating on an appointment-only basis. Those interested in adopting will first need to fill out an adoption application on our website and wait 24 to 48 hours for the application to be approved.
Once you receive an email stating that the application is approved, you may email lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org or call the shelter at 334-821-3222 to set up an appointment to meet the pet of your choice.
A few of our wonderful pit bulls, senior dogs
Through these adoption specials, we hope to find loving homes for some of our long-term residents and those considered more difficult-to-adopt through no fault of their own.
For example, older dogs and pitbull mixes tend to spend a longer time in shelters, but one of these dogs may be the best fit for your lifestyle.
Among our older dogs is Napolean. This darling enjoys snuggles and lying in the sun, and he would also be a huge fan of cuddling with you on the couch and watching Netflix. Our kennel manager Breanna Herbert knows him very well and described him as "literally a gentle angel."
"He looks forward to coming out every morning and laying in the sun while watching all of the rambunctious dogs play," Breanna said. "Napolean would be great for someone looking for a low energy dog. He is very quiet and well mannered."
Dyson is another wonderful LCHS resident who is both a senior dog and a pitbull breed mix. When asked about Dyson's temperament in a home environment, his foster said, “Dyson loves to snuggle! He will crawl onto your lap on the couch and cozy up until you're ready to move. Dyson will basically be your shadow, following your every move."
The foster continued by saying, "Fitting to his name, Dyson will ‘clean-up’ any leftover food scraps around the house. Dyson enjoys going on walks where he can sniff around and mark his territory. His tail wags with excitement whenever he sees his leash! Dyson is well potty trained, always waiting to go outside. Although he'll bark a lot at first, he warms up quickly to new human friends!"
Spay/neuter critical to reducing pet overpopulation
In addition to fostering and adopting, a critical way to help to reduce the number of homeless pets coming in is to spread the word about spay and neuter.
Widespread spay and neuter is a necessary part of any program that aims to end pet overpopulation and ensure that animals can quickly find loving forever homes. When the number of homeless animals exceeds the number of adopters, pets spend longer in shelters waiting for adoptive families to become available.
Plus, spaying and neutering pets can decrease the risk of reproductive cancers while also reducing problem behaviors, such as urine marking, trying to escape the home or yard to find a mate and territorial aggression. We also offer low-cost spay and neuter programs for Lee County residents making less than $50,000 a year in total household income.
For more information on how to apply, please visit https://www.leecountyhumane.org/low-cost-spay-neuter.
The benefits of spay and neuter are also enormous for community cats.
Many female community cats become caught in a continuous cycle of producing litter after litter of kittens for much of the year, which is stressful and harmful for their health. Males may roam far from their usual territory to search for a mate, putting them at risk of being hit by a car or attacked by a dog or wild animal.
Through TNR, community cats are trapped, neutered, vaccinated and released into the area they're already familiar with and where they may have other community cats that they're friends with. We are greatly appreciative of anyone who assists with the TNR of community cats in their neighborhood.
If you're interested in helping with TNR, you may apply for our low-cost spay and neuter programs and set up an appointment with the local vets who help with TNR. We encourage those interested in TNR to apply even if your total household income exceeds our usual limit.
For more information on TNR, please visit our website at https://www.leecountyhumane.org/tnr.
We’re thankful for everyone’s continued support during this unprecedented time, and we’re looking forward to a fall season with lots of adoptions!
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
