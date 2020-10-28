New KOB board members

Last week, the Keep Opelika Beautiful Board of Directors hosted the annual retreat.
Some of you might roll your eyes as you have sat through hours of a business or organization retreat that involves silly games and long PowerPoints. Not so with Keep Opelika Beautiful.
We have three new board members this year, so we did spend some time doing the somewhat awkward “go around the circle and tell us about yourself.” After that, we get to business.
My favorite part of the retreat is when we brainstorm ideas. I bring a few ideas to the table and let the suggestions roll in. By the end of the meeting, we have examined our past successes, challenges and have countless ideas for the new year.
The KOB Board is this enthusiastic for every committee, activity and program. Can you tell how much I value these men and women? Let me tell you who they are.
The president for 2020-2021 is Bruce Heath. Most of you know Bruce and his wife Jean as they have lived in Opelika and been involved in many organizations.
President-elect this year is Priscilla Blythe. Priscilla has volunteered with many organizations and is very involved in outreach programs at her church. She and her husband, Allen, have two children.
Chris Rhodes is the KOB secretary this year. Chris is an instructor at Southern Union but many of you probably know him from his days as a PE coach at Morris Avenue. Chris implemented many great environmental programs during his time at Morris Avenue.
The treasurer is Carter deShazo. Carter is involved in the Auburn Area Community Theatre and Opelika’s Twenty Under Forty. I have enjoyed getting to know Carter over the past four years she has served on the KOB Board. Carter keeps us in line and is eager to help.
The past president is Raven Harvis. I met Raven many years ago when we participated in the Twenty Under Forty program. She is a great community volunteer.
The other board members fill roles such as special projects chairperson, membership chairperson, teacher liaison, publicity and more. The board members are Jan Chamblin, Billy Edwards, Betsy Gore, Luanne Helms, Billy Jackson, Lela Lofton, Erica Norris, Teresa Ogletree, Scott Parker, Alex Rainey and Ali Rauch.
When there is an opening for a board member, their interest and experience is considered. We have a great mix of teachers, business owners, retirees from state environmental agencies and community leaders.
Tomorrow night, Opelika Main Street will host Drive-Thru Trick or Treat. The event will be 6-9 p.m. throughout downtown Opelika. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes, and cars can be decorated. Businesses and organizations will be handing out candy, and participants remain in their vehicle. Happy Halloween!
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.
