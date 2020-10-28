New KOB board members

Last week, the Keep Opelika Beautiful Board of Directors hosted the annual retreat.

Some of you might roll your eyes as you have sat through hours of a business or organization retreat that involves silly games and long PowerPoints. Not so with Keep Opelika Beautiful.

We have three new board members this year, so we did spend some time doing the somewhat awkward “go around the circle and tell us about yourself.” After that, we get to business.

My favorite part of the retreat is when we brainstorm ideas. I bring a few ideas to the table and let the suggestions roll in. By the end of the meeting, we have examined our past successes, challenges and have countless ideas for the new year.

The KOB Board is this enthusiastic for every committee, activity and program. Can you tell how much I value these men and women? Let me tell you who they are.

The president for 2020-2021 is Bruce Heath. Most of you know Bruce and his wife Jean as they have lived in Opelika and been involved in many organizations.

President-elect this year is Priscilla Blythe. Priscilla has volunteered with many organizations and is very involved in outreach programs at her church. She and her husband, Allen, have two children.