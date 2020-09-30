Next recycling event on Saturday

When I checked my mailbox yesterday, we received six pieces of mail. As I glanced through the stack, I realized that every piece was junk mail.

There were credit card applications, letters from magazine companies, an unusual magazine and a promotion for reducing my home mortgage. It is always entertaining to see the way some companies spell my name!

It is discouraging that so much paper and effort (from our kind mailman) is wasted on mail we don’t want. Lucky for me, Keep America Beautiful sent out an email last week with suggestions on dealing with excessive mail. One option is to pay your bills online. This reduces the amount of paper used.

I have not entirely sold my husband on this idea so don’t feel bad if you still receive your utility, water or credit card bill through the mail.

Another option is recycling the mail you do receive. If the papers have your name or any important information, I would recommend shredding this section of the paper. Sometimes we play a game in our house to see who can rip the paper in the smallest shreds. This is best played over a recycling bin.