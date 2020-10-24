One man and one dog football games

Those included some of the best college teams as well as NFL teams. We won all kinds of championships...right there in my backyard.

Football is a game that is hard to play alone. It is not impossible, and I know that for a fact. Well, I usually didn’t play completely alone, if we count Big Pud.

I was not an only child, but as far as sibling playmates, I pretty much was. I had two older brothers, but they were both grown and gone by the time I began first grade. I also had a sister, but she was six years older than me, plus she was a girl. She liked football, but wasn’t particularly fond of playing, especially with her kid brother and his dog.

In case you’re wondering how to play one-man-and-one-dog football, please let me explain. It requires a slightly underinflated ball. Tom Brady was not the first one to know that trick. It does make the ball easier to grip, especially if you don’t have hands and have to carry the ball in your mouth. I’m talking about Big Pud, not me.

I played center, quarterback and receiver. I snapped the ball to myself, threw the ball in the air as high and as far as I could, and then tried to run under it to complete the pass. Sometime Big Pud tackled me before I could get to the ball. Then I became referee...15 yards and automatic first down.