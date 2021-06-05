Opinion: Why is there such a workforce shortage if unemployment is low?

The numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor Current Civilian Labor Force for March suggest our unemployment rate was at 3.8%, while the U.S. at large was at 6%, so we’re trending better than the national average. Looking back to February—after numbers have been calibrated further—Alabama’s revised unemployment rate was actually closer to 2.6% and the U.S. closer to 3.5%.

The availability of skilled, dependable labor is the No. 1 issue in economic development. This issue is not necessarily a new one, but it’s been brought to the forefront more visibly given the social and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Alabama needs to continually cultivate skilled workers and attract talent from other places if we want to encourage our existing employers to expand and to increase our attractiveness to employers looking to locate business operations in Alabama.