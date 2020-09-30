Pay close attention to the children

New layers

Now, I am seeing grief and anxiety take on new layers. Kids in school are anxious about ongoing COVID-19 fears as they look to their peers and teachers to see who is and who is not following protocols. Huge shout out to our local school systems for taking health and safety matters seriously and for going above and beyond to quell uneasiness and provide support measures that address questions and concerns.

Most of us understand that “fear of the unknown” causes the biggest problems, and some of what I have witnessed firsthand with our school age children has been concerning to say the least. Teachers are doing their absolute best to maintain a sense of normalcy in their classrooms, but what have been increasingly challenging are the classrooms from home.

Certainly, there are teens that are benefitting from online schooling, however there are just as many who find themselves struggling.

Mental health concerns are increasing as kids continue to be separated from their peers or from receiving in person instruction or feedback from teachers. Additionally, the loss of being able to participate in things such as band, traveling to away games or participating in extracurricular items or field trips has added additional weight to a new kind of grief and loss.