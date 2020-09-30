Pay close attention to the children

Back in the early spring, new COVID-19 regulations essentially canceled school for the rest of the year.
Yes, there was a valiant attempt at doing some online or virtual schooling, but most would tell you that it was simply a giant band aid used to cover the wound of fear and isolation that was sweeping the nation.
Teachers and administrative staff will tell you that they were asked to do the “impossible” and in a short amount of time, while coping with their own stress and anxiety about quarantine and staying healthy. Most viewed the response as satisfactory and applauded them for “hanging in there” and doing their best to maintain contact with their students and parents, and it was “just enough” to get to the summer.
Fast forward to the fall, and again, the same dilemma approached - “What can we do about education? How can we safely provide schooling and address the fears of our students, parents and staff?”
Eventually, it was decided that each student/family would be given the option to attend school, or to opt out, choosing instead to join their classmates from home via online measures. And, even though this was an individual choice, it did not come lightly for many as they anguished over what was the best and safest option.
Pressure amounted as deadlines drew near and anxiety increased tremendously over decisions made - “Did we make the right or wrong choice?”
New layers
Now, I am seeing grief and anxiety take on new layers. Kids in school are anxious about ongoing COVID-19 fears as they look to their peers and teachers to see who is and who is not following protocols. Huge shout out to our local school systems for taking health and safety matters seriously and for going above and beyond to quell uneasiness and provide support measures that address questions and concerns.
Most of us understand that “fear of the unknown” causes the biggest problems, and some of what I have witnessed firsthand with our school age children has been concerning to say the least. Teachers are doing their absolute best to maintain a sense of normalcy in their classrooms, but what have been increasingly challenging are the classrooms from home.
Certainly, there are teens that are benefitting from online schooling, however there are just as many who find themselves struggling.
Mental health concerns are increasing as kids continue to be separated from their peers or from receiving in person instruction or feedback from teachers. Additionally, the loss of being able to participate in things such as band, traveling to away games or participating in extracurricular items or field trips has added additional weight to a new kind of grief and loss.
Yes, there isn’t a correct answer for everyone, and, really, the powers at be are trying their best to ensure that everyone has the best learning environment possible. But essentially, some students are falling through the cracks.
Understand this is not a dig at any school system or parent trying their best to navigate through these unprecedented times. It is merely an observation from those I listen to daily. The emotional struggle has skyrocketed, and it would behoove us to listen closely and pay attention to any changes we may see amongst our children/teens.
Keep in mind that some internalize their feelings and find it difficult to share what they are going through. Make sure communication lines remain open and try to be creative in finding new ways to support them emotionally, spiritually and physically.
The toll upon us all has been great and the grief has been heavy, but together we must remain united in our efforts to support the mental health of our children.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
