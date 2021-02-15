Preventing heartworm infections in cats and dogs

How can I help LCHS dogs who are heartworm positive?

While the Lee County Humane Society provides heartworm preventative for all dogs in our care, many are already heartworm-positive when they enter the shelter. By donating to our heartworm treatment fund, you can help us to provide treatment for heartworm-positive dogs and start them on the road to recovery before they're adopted.

Another way to help is by fostering a dog that is heartworm positive or recovering from heartworm treatment. Because they need to stay calm during their recovery, recently heartworm treated dogs benefit greatly from staying in a quiet, comfy home.

To apply to foster, please visit leecountyhumane.org/foster to fill out a foster application. Please give us 24 to 48 hours to review your application. Once your application has been approved, please email foster2@leecountyhumane.org to arrange a time to meet with potential foster pets.

Lastly, if you adopt a heartworm-positive dog who hasn't been treated in our care, LCHS can help cover a portion of the treatment cost. By adopting a heartworm-positive dog and having them treated through your vet, you can open a slot for another shelter dog to receive heartworm treatment in our care.