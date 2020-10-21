Recognizing beautiful yards

Teresa and I will be awarding four other houses the Yard of the Year title. Throughout the years of looking at beautiful homes and yards that complement the homes, I have picked up a few ideas for my yard.

As the quarantine hit during the spring, it was also time to redo the flowerpots on my front porch. We have dwarf camellias and drift roses in a flower bed across the front of our house. There are three stairs to my front porch that I line with flowerpots.

Since quarantined time was plentiful, I decided to paint all my flowerpots black. My pots were all shapes and sizes which added to the look I was going for.

After all my painting, I ended up with 11 pots! Oops! Because I went a little overboard, I only planted greenery. I ended up with a collection of asparagus fern, English ivy, sweet potato vine, boxwood, liriope and emerald green arborvitae. I love to mix different heights in a pot.

I must admit, it looks better than any planting I have done. I also like that it looks just as good, if not better, in October as it did in April. Many of the plants will last through fall and even winter.

My plan is to find some red violas to add to my greenery. This happy punch of color should make my front porch attractive throughout the summer. Happy fall!

Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.