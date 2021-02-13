Ron Anders on short-term rentals vote: 'We still want to hear from you'

As many in Auburn know, an ordinance on regulating short-term rentals in Auburn will be considered by the City Council on Tuesday. This ordinance is the culmination of years of review, input and discussion which led to a recommendation from the Short-Term Rentals Task Force to the Auburn Planning Commission. Tuesday night, the Council will consider the recommendation from the Planning Commission that is informed by all that went before.

As you can see, so many in our community have been engaged in this issue, and as deliberation begins towards a Council vote, I want to make sure we answer your questions.

You may be wondering, why are we even considering this? We have heard from many of you for years about short-term rentals in your neighborhoods. From your input it became clear that our City needs a way to regulate these rentals. As of right now, we don’t have a law that allows us to enforce where and how short-term rentals can and can’t operate. We can advise you, as we have done in the past, that short-term rentals could create problems in terms of unrelated occupancy, licensing and taxing, and with your homestead exemption status. But the City cannot regulate or enforce short-term rental standards without an enabling ordinance.