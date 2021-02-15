Running on Empty: A day in the life of grieving

Sighing, she thinks back to just a few months ago, to the person she was before, and she suddenly misses her old self and her old life with a fierceness that brings on more tears, but also anger. As the feelings take hold, she recognizes that what little energy she had in the tank has now been depleted once again, and she slams her hands onto the table with renewed anger.

Slowly, she gets up and listens to the sound of her own slippers swishing down the hallway and then draws comfort from the feel of her sheets as she slips back into bed. At first, she feels tremendous guilt about not being able to face the day, but then relief pours through her as she gives herself permission to only do “the best that she can” on any given day.

In her heart, she knows this won’t be forever, this part of the grief journey, but for right now, it is where she’s at, and it stings and it hurts beyond all measure. And she wonders if she will ever be the same.

The phone rings in the other room, probably one of her best friends calling to check on her, but just the thought of making the trip out of bed is overwhelming, so she ignores it and closes her eyes. She’s so tired, and her body just aches with pain, her heart shredding her insides making it feel like it’s too hard to breathe.