Salazar: Adoption special thanks to Betty White Challenge

On Jan. 17, the Betty White Challenge was held nationwide to honor and celebrate the birthday and life of Betty White.
As a beloved actress, icon, and animal rights activist, her efforts to love and support animals touched so many people and continue to help animals and animal shelters across America.
Thanks to those who donated in her honor, the Lee County Humane Society was able to raise over $3,400 in donations. We are extremely appreciative to those who donated, and are so excited to announce that, because of these donations, we are able to hold an adoption special.
From Jan. 19 until Jan. 30, we will be adopting out animals at a discounted price. All pets who are already spayed and neutered will be only $10. If they are not yet spayed or neutered, their adoption fee will be $60, in order to cover the spay/neuter surgery cost.
This special includes animals both currently in the shelter, as well as those in foster homes. It does not include cats that are currently at Petsmart. In order to view all of our available pets, please visit our official website, leecountyhumane.org/adopt, and scroll through to find your new furry best friend. We currently have 62 animals available for adoption at the shelter, and 42 in foster care… all of whom are waiting patiently to find their forever home!
Should you find an animal that you want to meet, fill out the adoption application ASAP then give us a call at 334-821-3222 or email lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to set up an appointment.
If the animal is in foster care, please email Natilee, our foster coordinator, at foster2@leecountyhumane.org, to set up an appointment to meet the animal.
Audrey Salazar is the volunteer coordinator at the Lee County Humane Society.