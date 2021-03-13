Salazar: Dogs and cats can become buddies, featuring LCHS alum Dingus

Tips on getting cats and dogs to become best friends

It is extremely important to go into this process understanding that it will take time. Cats and dogs will take not days, but weeks and possibly even months, to become adjusted to each other.

While your end goal is to bring the two together, one of the first steps, according to americanhumane.org, is to separate them. You may let them check each other out through a barrier, such as a door, a crate or even a gate. It is important to give them turns with who is confined and who is getting to explore and sniff around, getting used to the other’s scent.

It is important to reward good behavior throughout this process, for example, giving the dog treats when she makes eye contact with the human or sits on command.

Once they both are calm, possibly after weeks of practice, exposure to each other, and treats, you may proceed to further steps.

The next step would be to allow them to interact with each other while the dog is on a leash. As long as both animals are eating and drinking normally, along with being relaxed and not displaying any aggressive behavior, it is safe to allow them to interact off-leash.