Salazar: LCHS: We need fosters

It is currently our busiest time of the year, with stray cats and dogs being brought in at very high numbers.

While our amazing staff, volunteers and donors make it possible for us to handle taking care of these furbabies, we don’t always have an open kennel or available space for every dog and cat that enters our shelter. This is where our amazing foster program comes into play.

By fostering, you can home a kitten, puppy, dog or cat, just for a few days or a couple of weeks, until there is an open kennel or a potential adopter. We supply our fosters with whatever they need for the time they give our animals shelter and love, including food, toys, bowls, crates, etc.

It is not uncommon for fosters to even help our animals become more adoptable by teaching them house manners, tricks or even just by finding their true personality while outside of the stressful shelter environment.

In the case of Chase, one of our fosters, and Miller, who has since been adopted, Miller’s time in a loving home even improved Miller’s extreme anxiety. Chase fostered Miller for over three months and during this time Miller improved so much that we were able to decrease his dosage of anxiety medication, giving him a better chance at finding a forever home.