Salazar: Lee County Humane Society announces upcoming events

The staff at the Lee County Humane Society can hardly contain their excitement for a couple of our upcoming events for the month of May… and we hope that you can come out and join us.

Live After Five Event at Midtown

Join us at Midtown on May 20 for an exciting Live After Five Event that will be filled with live music, sidewalk sales, face painting, food trucks and adoptable dogs. Mark your calendar, grab your family and friends and come hang out with us from 6-8 p.m.

Pride on the Plains

On May 23, local drag queens will be teaming up with some adoptable dogs from LCHS, and performing duets with their furry partner. This event will take place at Town Creek Park in Auburn from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring some cash, as Kona Ice will be there along with a bake sale.

We are asking for donations of bandanas, bow ties, tutus and flags to dress our dogs up for the event. All monetary donations will be split between Pride on the Plans and Lee County Humane Society.

Please join us and you many even get lucky enough to find your new four-legged best friend.

Interested in volunteering?