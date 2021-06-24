Salazar: Lee County Humane Society needs fosters

During this time of year, we are often overrun by kittens and puppies. This is where our community comes into play. We need your help!

Every cat or dog that is in a foster home, even if only for a few days, opens up a kennel in our shelter for a stray or abandoned animal.

We also currently have many young fur babies that have only had one vaccination, meaning they are more susceptible to diseases. These guys must wait two weeks until they are able to get their second round of vaccinations. Having them in a home during that period helps prevent the spread of diseases. This is especially important now as our kennels are full of vulnerable little babies.

If you’re willing to open up your heart and home to some of our animals, while we provide all the other necessities such as food, toys, crates, leashes, collars, etc., please complete a foster application on our website, leecountyhumane.org. If you have any questions, please email Natilee, our foster coordinator, at foster2@leecoutyhumane.org.

You can also follow our Fosters of Lee County Humane Society on Facebook, along with our main Facebook page, for more updates and information.