Salazar: Lee County Humane Society to host a Paint Party Fundraiser

Next Sunday, June 27, 2021, the Lee County Humane Society will be hosting a Paint Party Fundraiser.

It will take place at Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika. It will be from 2-5 p.m. Hopefully we will see you there. Continue reading for more information.

Last year we hosted this event, and it was such a blast. We are so excited to be partnering with Glory & Grace Art again this year. Participants will be making summer-themed door hangers. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online at https://buff.ly/2Rep1w2.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to our Summer of Second Chances fund, helping LCHS provide our furbabies with a second chance at a happy and healthy life, and into a furever home.

Kaitlyn Newell, a LCHS employee and a participant at last year’s party says, “I definitely had a fantastic time last year, everyone seemed to really enjoy it.”

“It will be even more exciting this year, thanks to it being at Resting Pulse Brewing Company. Painters will be able to grab a beer and snacks as they decorate their door hangers,” Newell continues.