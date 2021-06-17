Salazar: Lee County Humane Society to host a Paint Party Fundraiser

Next Sunday, June 27, 2021, the Lee County Humane Society will be hosting a Paint Party Fundraiser.
It will take place at Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika. It will be from 2-5 p.m. Hopefully we will see you there. Continue reading for more information.
Last year we hosted this event, and it was such a blast. We are so excited to be partnering with Glory & Grace Art again this year. Participants will be making summer-themed door hangers. Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased online at https://buff.ly/2Rep1w2.
A portion of the ticket sales will go to our Summer of Second Chances fund, helping LCHS provide our furbabies with a second chance at a happy and healthy life, and into a furever home.
Kaitlyn Newell, a LCHS employee and a participant at last year’s party says, “I definitely had a fantastic time last year, everyone seemed to really enjoy it.”
“It will be even more exciting this year, thanks to it being at Resting Pulse Brewing Company. Painters will be able to grab a beer and snacks as they decorate their door hangers,” Newell continues.
Not a talented or experienced artist? No worries at all. Painters of all experience and talent levels are able to participate. “Glory & Grace Art teaches participants throughout the process, guiding them step-by-step,” claims Kaitlyn, calling artists of all skills to show up.
Hopefully you are prepared to get your creative juices flowing, get into the summer season and help our dogs and cats. Give our front desk a call at 334-821-3222 or email us at lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org with any questions. See you next Sunday!
Audrey Salazar is the volunteer coordinator at the Lee County Humane Society.