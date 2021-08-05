Salazar: Lee County Humane Society to host Public Playgroups

Next Saturday, Aug. 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., we are going to be doing something that we have never done before. While most times dogs are stressed out in the shelter environment, there is one thing that we do every day that they all love… playgroups!

What are playgroups?

Well at the Lee County Humane Society, we have our dogs in groups of anywhere from 2-7 dogs in a yard, playing with their favorite fur pals. With this being their happiest moment, our Kennel Manager, Breanna, thought it would be a fabulous idea to use these playgroups as a way to show off their true personality to the public.

Breanna says, “Playgroups are, in my opinion, one of the best ways to get a glimpse of a dog’s best version of themself in a shelter environment! It allows them to let go of all the frustration they have in their kennel and just really be a dog.”

Why is this important?

When people walk through our kennels, they often see the side effects of anxiety and stress overpowering our dogs’ personalities. Playgroups “gives our higher energy pups a chance to shine bright in a happier setting rather than being cooped up in a concrete kennel for 22 hours a day,” Breanna shares.