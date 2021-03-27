Salazar: Pet can explore the world in LCHS' Jog-A-Dog Program

At the Lee County Humane Society, we have a very enriching and enjoyable program called Jog-A-Dog. With this program, approved volunteers can take shelter dogs out of their kennels for a few hours and take them to a hiking trail or a walk around Auburn’s campus.
Jog-A-Dog is a great chance for volunteers to spend time with Lee County Humane Society’s adoptable pups, and it allows our dogs to be free from the stressful shelter environment for part of the day.
Jenny Head, one of our wonderful volunteers that often participates in this program, shares that Rosie, who was recently adopted, “and the other dogs on Jog-A-Dog enjoyed the sights, sounds and mostly the smells of a long walk without the noisiness of the shelter.”
Katashi and KristaOne of our wonderful volunteers, Krista Wignall, regularly takes Katashi, a high-energy and sweet, adoptable dog, out of the shelter for their Jog-A-Dog adventures. Wignall states, “I love the Jog-A-Dog program, and think it’s great for the dogs.”
So many of our dogs just need a break from the walls of their kennel. Wignall emphasizes, “In Katashi’s case... he’s a strong boy who really wants out of his kennel and pulls really hard to get out of the building, but he’s great in cars and on walks! He’s just so excited to get outside.”
Other perks of the program
Aside from being wonderful exercise and a fantastic stress reliever for our dogs, Jog-A-Dog also provides the staff and volunteers with more information about the personality of the dog!
“It helps us learn more about them so we can make them more desirable to potential adopters,” Wignall contributes.
It is also the perfect chance for our very photogenic dogs to shine while out in the community, and allow us to get photographs that truly capture their joyous, and often even goofy, personality to display and share on social media platforms.
Becoming an approved dog walker
At LCHS, in order to be approved to participate in Jog-A-Dog, you must complete the volunteer application on our website. Once this is completed, you will complete a tour of our facility, then an orientation with our kennel manager. After this, the volunteer must spend six hours shadowing one of our staff members on-site before being able to take a dog out on their own.
We appreciate so much all of our volunteers who take the time out of their busy schedules to give our pups the opportunity to explore the world and fresh breeze outside of the shelter and experience all that Auburn’s hikes, walks and university campus has to offer.
Column by Audrey Salazar, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.