Salazar: Pet can explore the world in LCHS' Jog-A-Dog Program

Aside from being wonderful exercise and a fantastic stress reliever for our dogs, Jog-A-Dog also provides the staff and volunteers with more information about the personality of the dog!

“It helps us learn more about them so we can make them more desirable to potential adopters,” Wignall contributes.

It is also the perfect chance for our very photogenic dogs to shine while out in the community, and allow us to get photographs that truly capture their joyous, and often even goofy, personality to display and share on social media platforms.

Becoming an approved dog walker

At LCHS, in order to be approved to participate in Jog-A-Dog, you must complete the volunteer application on our website. Once this is completed, you will complete a tour of our facility, then an orientation with our kennel manager. After this, the volunteer must spend six hours shadowing one of our staff members on-site before being able to take a dog out on their own.

We appreciate so much all of our volunteers who take the time out of their busy schedules to give our pups the opportunity to explore the world and fresh breeze outside of the shelter and experience all that Auburn’s hikes, walks and university campus has to offer.

Column by Audrey Salazar, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.