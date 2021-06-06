Salazar: Safety tips for pets during summer

Our wonderful programs assistant, Kaitlyn, has been working hard on sharing heat safety tips for pets on our social media platforms.

Please like us on Facebook for more tips, tricks and other fun animal posts. Keep reading for six great ways to keep your pet safe during this time of high temperatures.

Tip #1: To begin, it is important to first learn a bit about recognizing signs of a heatstroke in pets. Make sure to watch out for things like excessive panting, decreased breathing, increased heart rate and drooling. These are signs they are overheated and possibly having a heatstroke.

If you suspect this is the case, make sure to get them inside and call your vet as soon as possible.

Tip #2: Prevent your pet from laying on or walking across hot asphalt. When air temperatures are high, concrete and asphalt temperatures are even higher.

A good tip is to press the back of your hand against the asphalt for seven seconds. If it is too hot for your hand, don’t walk your dog across it.