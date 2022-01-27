Salazar: ‘We are here to answer your questions’

Imagine you walk into the Lee County Humane Society, searching for a new best friend. And you spot him - a beautiful, fluffy, orange tabby male, named August, who has nothing but love and purrs to give. So you cuddle him, you fall head over heels, and you decide you want to take him home.

That’s when you walk up to the front desk and tell them you would like to begin paperwork to bring him home. However, the staff then gives you the news he is FIV+! Your heart pounds a little, not knowing what this means. Will he only have a little while to live? Will the medical bills be through the roof?

Well stress no longer. We are here to answer your questions. While FIV+ cats do need some extra TLC, having this immunodeficiency does not mean they can’t live a long and healthy life. FIV is typically not fatal in and of itself; however, it does cause the cat to be more susceptible to catching infections and diseases that are.

It is because of this weakened immune system that it is important you treat any mild illnesses they develop, such as an upper respiratory disease (kitty cold), promptly. They should also be kept primarily indoors, as the outdoor life will be hard on their body.