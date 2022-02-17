Shelter Jewels: Our diamonds in the ruff

Have you ever felt out of place? Uncomfortable in new settings? If so then you can understand our Shelter Jewels.

Our Shelter Jewels are animals that have so much love and hope in them. Their life experiences have complicated how they share those feelings. That is where you can help. These special pets need special care. Fostering a diamond in the ruff forms a special bond, a bond that takes patience, time, trust and love. The Lee County Humane Society not only thrives but depends on volunteers and fosters.

Why foster? In the U.S., 6.5 million pets are in shelter care each year. Fostering animals is an integral part of saving lives and helping them transition to their furever home. While fostering our animals, you help them with socializing, learning new behaviors, grooming, along with providing comfort and love. Our jewels may need to go to a quiet home, an only-dog home, a home with a little extra time and a lot of extra patience.

Our featured jewel is Kevin. Kevin has been with us at LCHS for 266 days. He has only been in a foster home for 10 of those days. One of the reasons Kevin has had a hard time finding a foster family is because he needs a foster home with no other dogs, where he can relax and de-stress from all of his days at the shelter.