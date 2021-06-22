Sikes: ‘Don’t get more than you can use at its peak of freshness’

Dangers of abundance. Really? How’s that possible? We have it on great authority – The Grateful Dead, point of fact – “Too much of everything is just enough.”
Seems that this goal is misdirected. I have on great authority – Spa EAMC, point of fact – that good health is the thing we can’t get too much of. Based on my recent stay, they’ve got a strong case.
One says get more than you need of everything. The other stresses health is it. No doubt they are related.
Let’s consider food.
Have a ride around and look at what we have in Auburn/Opelika. Go to our local supermarkets. Yikes. Little is missing. We have smaller stores selling food. How about farmer’s markets that are strong in this season?
Then there of those of us who receive regular deliveries of food - either local or shipped to us. Plus the internet marketplace rivals are limitless. On top of these options, we have restaurants providing diverse fare for everything – dine in, pickup or delivery.
Seems like it’s easy for many of us to get a touch of almost everything. Make that every day, too.
Sounds like there’s a touch of abundance for us. There’s a delight in it. But there’s a danger lurking in there too. The dangers I’m talking about result from getting too much. So many things appear in excess.
I’m a proponent of a food shopping plan. Not really as much of a list person for everything. Make sure you get what you need in any category and then choose by the best of what’s available.
If you have decided on every food dish for the week, you will likely overspend and miss some really good things. Sacrifice some speed for quality. This is a sound concept except when that abundance thing shows up for real. I mean there’s so much quality available. You have to choose carefully, or you’ll select too much.
The produce section is the big enemy. Add farmer’s markets and the numbers explode. Look at all the luscious fruits and veggies - one after another. We want to get some of everything.
There it is – the danger of abundance. We get more than we can use of perishable items. Some of them are degrading on the way home. They look so good, and we think of dishes we want to prepare. I’m guilty. I get too much.
Zap! I’m stung by abundance.
That wound goes deep. The good stuff is going downhill every day in the fridge or sitting out. We tell ourselves that so in so will last. It will be good for several days. That may be true. But it’s likely better today.
An option is to have a cooking day and make those dishes we are thinking about. Then keep those a few days. They will last, but most are better today. Blanch some and set them when possible.
Zing! There’s abundance again.
My neighbor brought me some beautiful corn last week. We’ve used some, but can’t get to all of it yet. She froze some of hers. Oops, not beautifully fresh anymore.
Can you have too many garden-grown tomatoes? My mind knows better, but my tummy says get them.
Berries are perhaps the worst. Use them that day of the next. I had lots of them recently. We ate some, and I made strawberries jubilee for two neighbors. I got double pleasure from that.
The seafood section gets me and then there’s bread.
These are examples and I have more this week. Abundance is nipping at me heels.
Take care and don’t get more than you can use at its peak of freshness. That way abundance will be your friend.
Jim Sikes is an Opelika resident; a food, wine and restaurant consultant; and a columnist for the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him on Facebook at In the Kitchen with Chef Jim.