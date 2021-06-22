Sikes: ‘Don’t get more than you can use at its peak of freshness’

I’m a proponent of a food shopping plan. Not really as much of a list person for everything. Make sure you get what you need in any category and then choose by the best of what’s available.

If you have decided on every food dish for the week, you will likely overspend and miss some really good things. Sacrifice some speed for quality. This is a sound concept except when that abundance thing shows up for real. I mean there’s so much quality available. You have to choose carefully, or you’ll select too much.

The produce section is the big enemy. Add farmer’s markets and the numbers explode. Look at all the luscious fruits and veggies - one after another. We want to get some of everything.

There it is – the danger of abundance. We get more than we can use of perishable items. Some of them are degrading on the way home. They look so good, and we think of dishes we want to prepare. I’m guilty. I get too much.

Zap! I’m stung by abundance.

That wound goes deep. The good stuff is going downhill every day in the fridge or sitting out. We tell ourselves that so in so will last. It will be good for several days. That may be true. But it’s likely better today.