Sikes: Go ahead and cut those onions, for crying out loud

Speaking of range, some say cutting onions near an open flame can do the trick. If you cook with gas, give it a try. More of a logistics issue like that water option. Never worked for me.

Speaking of not working, there are some wife’s tales and other stories that are likely to fail you.

Forget putting a whole onion in your microwave. Not going to help. The same for putting stuff in your mouth. Like a metal spoon or bread. Come on, you know better than that.

I fell for the breathe through your mouth trick. I tried it with no success years ago. Seemed like a good idea and certainly easy enough. Sorry.

My eyes are sensitive from several surgeries. Let a little bit of onion oils get in there and more than tears happen. It will double me over in pain. Not sure what Lasix does.

My solution was to get actual surgical glasses. The ones that fit rather closely. The oils don’t get in and you can see great. I keep a pair in the drawer by my cutting board.

The best trick isn’t a trick at all. Simply hurry up. Work on your knife skills so you can cut and chop more efficiently. Also get a plan before you start. Helps every time.